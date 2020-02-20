Stockholm, February 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Train Alliance Sweden AB's shares (short name: TRAIN B) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Train Alliance belongs to the industrial sector and is the 5th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Founded in 2009, Train Alliance develops railway facilities at strategic locations in order to create an efficient railway infrastructure. The company works in close collaboration with operators and tenants to provide production facilities with high efficiency and capacity that directly provide opportunities for efficiency improvements and large cost savings. Train Alliance is headquartered in Hallsberg, Sweden. "Train Alliance are very proud and honored that we are now listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and would like to thank our shareholders and investors for the confidence that has been given to us to further develop Train Alliance," said Joakim Weijmer, CEO of Train Alliance. "With the increased exposure and funds raised from the IPO we will act upon the identified investment opportunities in order to increase shareholder value." "We welcome Train Alliance to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Train Alliance on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North Growth Market listing." Train Alliance Sweden AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com