EQS-News / 20/02/2020 / 15:38 UTC+8 Companies in the Sports Lottery New Retail Business to Become Major Beneficiaries of China's Sports Lottery Market Opportunities (The below content is adopted from an article published by Gelonghui on 12 February 2019.) Statistics showed that China's lottery sales revenue was RMB422.053 billion in 2019, representing a drop of RMB100 billion compared to that of 2018 - the second time that the number has dropped since 2005. The 17.5% decrement was a historical high in the 30+ years since the country has established its lottery business. The two major reasons for the decrease were: 1.) the significance of the national policy implemented at the beginning of 2019 with regard to adjustments to high-frequency lottery and sports lottery regulations were showing, and; 2.) suspension of all lottery sales was implemented for the first time during the 2019 National Day period. Based on the contents of the policy, its objective was to regulate unauthorised online lottery sales, huge bets and other irrational lottery purchasing behaviours in the market. The policy reinforced regulation and control on high-frequency welfare and sports lottery games as well as bettings on a single game, in the hopes of guiding the industry towards a healthy growth and stabilise social welfare. A "return to rationality" following the country's lottery sales rapid growth stands behind this setback to the industry. There was a drop in lottery sales for the first time in a decade when online sales was banned in 2015. While the ban is still in effect, the Chinese lottery market has just undergone another transformation - where is it headed? What other certain opportunities lies ahead for the market? I. Ceiling yet to be reached for the Chinese lottery market, particularly for sports lottery 1. Obvious room for higher lottery penetration, especially for young lottery players The Chinese lottery market has gone through rapid growth in the last 30 years. In 2018, its annual sales revenue was over RMB500 billion, which was second only to the US around the globe. However, its market penetration was clearly well below other developed countries in Europe and America, meaning that there is still more room for growth. According to statistics announced in 2019, less than 30% of the country's population (about 300-400 million people) were lottery players in China with an average betting amount of RMB1,000/year. These numbers are much lower than that in the US, which was 70% and RMB1,700/year respectively. With a rapid growth in the lottery market, the majority of lottery players is also showing a shift to the younger population. According to a report published by Cinsos Consultant, 56% of the lottery players in China are aged between 18 and 35. This shift in lottery player demographic brought a new round of investment opportunities for the capital market. 2. Sales channels get the most out of lottery sales profits and the rise of franchise stores is expanding the user base In general, there are, from upstream to downstream, three parts to the lottery industrial chain, namely lottery games R&D, manufacturing (including operating systems and machinery) and lottery sales. Each part of the industrial chain is headed by different enterprises. These companies are not in complete direct competition with each other, which means that they are key beneficiaries in each of their niche in the industrial chain. In terms of industrial value, lottery sales channels get the biggest portion out of the total profits. After deducting prize rebates and social welfare contributions, sales channels get 7-10% of the lottery sales revenue. Lottery sales channels in China are predominantly offline channels and traditionally, most of these channels are specialty stores, or better known as "lottery betting stations". In terms of geographical distribution, the lottery market in Beijing, Shanghai and other first-tier cities are close to saturation by these lottery betting stations. They have also taken over most of the market share in second-tier cities. These stations have only limited room for further growth, not only because most of the market has been saturated, but also because they are facing high operation costs, limited coverage and other similar issues. In contrast, such specialty stores are absent in the overseas market. Lottery sales are commonly attached to gas stations, supermarkets, convenience stores and other retail outlets across the country, which is also known as the "franchise store" model. Since self-service terminal has appeared in China in 2015, lottery sales has slowly expanded towards community retail outlets. In recent years, following the rise of new retail concepts, internet giants and capital conglomerates are rushing to enter the market, which has accelerated penetration of this model in China. However, there is still room for growth compared to other developed countries. For example, in California, there would be a lottery sales outlet for every 2000 people, whereas in China, there would be sports lottery outlet for every 8000 people. It is foreseeable that this gap will be filled up by franchise stores. From the point of view of lottery issuers (which, in China, would be the Sports Lottery Center and Welfare Lottery Center), the franchise store model can raise lottery sales, convert more people into lottery players and expand their geographical influence. For store owners, entry barrier for the franchise model is relatively low and their share of the lottery revenue is similar to specialty stores, which is about 7-8%. The franchise store model also makes it more convenient for lottery players to place bets. Among retail outlets, convenience stores are mostly regarded as best suited for the lottery franchise store model. They can easily reach younger audience to build a lottery economic cycle. The Sports Lottery Center has also said, in its 2020 work plan, that all sports lottery centers in the country must sign cooperation agreements with 80% of the convenience store brands in its administration region and 80% of these signed convenience stores must have sports lottery terminals installed on-site. In other words, about 60% of the convenience stores in China would have installed sports lottery terminals by the end of 2020. It is evident that the lottery franchise store model has become an inevitable trend in the industry new stage of development. As such, where lies the path for specialty stores while franchise stores are having their way? The rise of franchise stores is a hit to traditional specialty stores on multiple levels, but undeniably, specialty stores still have their unique advantage. For example, the majority of their customer base are older long-term lottery players, which have more a regular and stable lottery purchasing behaviour compared to new or younger lottery players. Moreover, specialty stores have a mature system and provide a more favourable lottery purchasing and communication environment. Therefore, while franchise stores take charge in sales outlet diversification and lottery player conversion, specialty stores will take charge in post-conversion cultivation of lottery players with its quality service and environment to develop and maintain a stable lottery purchasing community, so as to paint a new leaf for the lottery market. 3. Three sports years ahead where international sports events will boost sales According to track records, the betting amount of Chinese lottery players on huge international games was rather impressive. In 2018, under the influence of the World Cup, sales of sports lottery well exceeded that of welfare lottery with a YOY growth close to 37%. It was also the first time the sports lottery sales had exceeded that of welfare lottery since 2004. According to historical data, during the World Cup period, monthly sales revenue of sports lottery in June and July was over RMB30 billion and even came close to RMB40 billion. In addition, monthly sales of sports lottery has been above RMB20 billion since March 2018, and has stably remained above RMB22 billion after the World Cup. The coming three years are all major sports years where the 2020 Olympic Games, 2020 UEFA Euro, 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and 2022 World Cup will all benefit the sports lottery market. There is potential for another explosive growth. Meanwhile, the five-year plan for sports industry development acceleration as issued by China's State Council has stated that soccer would be a key segment in the industry. Hence, betting on the Chinese Super League (CSL) is deemed to be pivotal in the transcendence of the domestic soccer and sports industry. This further reflected that there is clearly room for further growth in the Chinese sports lottery market. The question, then, is how much room? According to statistics, CAGR of sports lottery sales was 19% for 2010-2015, 20% for 2015-2018, and around 19% for 2010-2018. Due to further restrictive policies in 2019, it is expected that the industry will return to a normal growth pace, but the positive support of international sports events in the coming three years will also become a stimulation to sports lottery sales. II. A future giant may be born amongst new retail companies

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 02:38 ET (07:38 GMT)