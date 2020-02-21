Castellum Recruits HR Director From Volvo Cars

Helena Dino will take up her position as the new Human Resources Director at Castellum on May 1. Helena has extensive experience from various management positions at Volvo Cars and the Volvo Ocean Race.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Dino comes to Castellum from her role as Senior Director, People Experience (HR) at Volvo Cars. Throughout her career, Helena has been substantially engaged in various company culture and relationship issues where change management and diversity projects have been prime focus areas.

"I look forward to becoming part of Castellum and the company's ambitious plans for the future. With my experience in leadership development and employeeship, I hope to help strengthen Castellum's powers of attraction as an employer in these days of very fierce competition for talent," says Helena Dino.

As HR Director for Castellum, Helena Dino will assume overall responsibility for corporate Human Resources. She will participate in the Executive Management Group and report to CEO Henrik Saxborn.

"We welcome Helena, whose broad experience will promote continued development of our culture and leadership philosophy, to invest in the best resource we have: our coworkers," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum.

Castellum has approx. 400 employees working in 17 Swedish cities, as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. For years, Castellum has worked in a dedicated fashion with gender equality and diversity for all leadership positions as well as for all professional categories. Castellum was recently distinguished as the most gender-diverse of the 600 largest listed companies in Europe, by the European Women on Boards association.

Castellum strives to have 20% of coworkers with multicultural backgrounds, not only because diversity fosters more dynamic corporate performance and balance-sheet results, but also to represent the demographics of the general population as well as Castellum's customers. The goal of 20 percent is a challenging one, as only 4 percent of Castellum's current coworkers come from a multicultural background.

"We work hard with our gender-equality and diversity objectives, because we know that the resulting dynamic improves all of us and ultimately leads to better profitability," says Henrik Saxborn.

