Adjusted auction date. The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on March 02, 2020. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Green Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000610305 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 20 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 2 982 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-03-04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2028-05-03 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % Is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %) 1,2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2019-05-03; 2020-05-03; 2021-05-03; 2022-05-03; 2023-05-03; 2024-05-03; 2025-05-03; 2026-05-03; 2027-05-03; 2028-05-03. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGGCB12028A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGGNB12028A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that on March 02, 2020 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania will tap Green Bonds issue LT0000610305. Borrowed funds will be used to finance multi-apartment buildings modernization to help improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs. The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com