Our ATX lost 2 per cent, News came from UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, CA Immo, Palfinger, RBI, Uniqa, Lenzing, CA Immo, Uniqa, Do&Co; Andritz and Wolftank. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,96% to 3.149,39 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -1,18%. Up to now there were 16 days with a positive and 21 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,48% away, from the low 3,03%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Wednesday with 0,28%, the weakest is Monday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 9,54% in front of Verbund 2,1% and Marinomed Biotech 2%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -9,17% in front of Semperit -7,49% and Uniqa -6,29%. Further highlights this week: Uniqa for 5 days in a row down (6,29% loss from 9,85 ...

