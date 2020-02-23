Lenzing: The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, the world's leading producer of botanic cellulose fibers, has appointed two new members to the company's Management Board. Stephan Sielaff will serve as the new Chief Technology Officer effective March 1, 2020, succeeding Heiko Arnold, who left the Lenzing Group in November 2019. At the same time, Lenzing's highest management body led by Chairman Stefan Doboczky will be expanded to include a newly created Management Board position for "Pulp and Wood Raw Materials" and will thus consist of five members instead of four. Christian Skilich will assume the position of Member of the Management Board for Pulp and Wood Raw Materials as at June 1, 2020.Lenzing: weekly performance: -2.28%CA Immo: Austrian based reals ...

