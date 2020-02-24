Regulated Information Nyrstar releases notice for two extraordinary general shareholders' meetings to be held on 25 March 2020 24 February 2020 at 07:00 CET Nyrstar NV (the "Company") today invited the holders of shares issued by the Company to attend two extraordinary general shareholders' meetings on 25 March 2020. The first extraordinary general shareholders' meeting will commence at 11:00 a.m. CET at BluePoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium, followed by a second extraordinary general shareholders' meeting. The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions, explanatory note and the Board report and the Statutory Auditor report in accordance with article 2:71 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PG2KiyjuYgfmbsJCrNUEbaGmHa54j7nKOX-hMFo-FSKpcQuoFXHpCLBoJSv-VZmA0uL19EA60Gykrngka8AMc49-g8jJ3u-a2Xq2psOf_PKpMb-ai-8a5ESM9UXmzcLalbESKbETWa-aaRVJP4NtdXIwWRtLg3lQsbHwWzjIaK0BHNyz_3zFWtvxoJVX7HKkKCKiveCwBOqbhsCryFujOAOSKmqx_ett5mFXsyIqE8Hil5wAq2nnTGjLvz_PR4HW6iUDK6VWx4wrOUWll678Wg== https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings. About Nyrstar The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=l54jQ83BC4FGFPoBfFcTs6-oG7CKwVI8lcff1VI0YVD4eH1tz0GZIPkli_-WR_gIZ9qxhmbn4etL81kbY_TobaD-AwTUgyAh-mt1ymuFyGOM960jXgrRNYEPIDWZNDXw5q70HIfxhzuFMj499dTqxjSO-90FPHq3ymU2Qy4vuUBm_kZuIVYhMKuYLWrJjdTKYtATRzE3Z2_AWWVhJzd_V0CaSF820_0bV3J5JtaYEwFAiV1htRrlPTMB1PDqBz6SG6Ol6e_7HIJNrg9pl3hCW-3bBM-_nIEaYV9Wz5ZxSGds9nsPSS5K5BPr-MGNQiz20c5VMcrLb3zrglp2lWNMakrKgPlRvVXC-26-ohmrTQIZt9bPqdQPAG92W4UHWHVg-BgyfMA9E-G--In1yKSdVNLvsbD1bFMOHhbV0_EONFChdt53ZpzqDx_y4nClctkJ www.nyrstar.be For further information contact: Anthony Simms - Head of Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BtiaeYWMDsWrd-Vi4LOU6xTa1r1BbjRhMlHsImJo0k3gImPYpZZqxDDHMJEe6I-6NWhngKSCVGaO9rUd5vI9IP5uf3N3rX9b-iiRwLsSPDztJWKkUwk2g1zcSw4zzzam anthony.simms@nyrstar.com Attachment -- Nyrstar - Press release 24 February 2020 - EN https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55a7bbc7-16c8-4424-a23b-ca3ef9653009

February 24, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)