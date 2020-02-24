Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's Integrated Annual Report 2019 24-Feb-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Today, KPN published its Integrated Annual Report 2019. In his introduction, CEO Joost Farwerck reflects on an eventful year and the progress made since KPN kicked off its strategy for the 2019-2021 period, which is focused on delivering sustainable organic growth and building the network of the Netherlands. The Integrated Annual Report 2019 is available online on www.kpn.com/annualreport [1]. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 981767 24-Feb-2020 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=909b21beb640b3aa0a41e62670089d87&application_id=981767&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

