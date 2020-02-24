Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - "The merger has delivered on the promised success," said Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV) CEO, Josh Alper. We achieved over $1 million (US) in revenue for 2019 without adding any debt or selling any shares, and successfully completed the first of the tech partnerships that will continue to produce revenue."

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. completed the acquisition of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC ("H360 ') in September of 2019, making H360 a 100% wholly owned subsidiary. This increased revenues and completed the transition of BLDV into a cannabis biotech company. This unique, first of its kind cannabis merger in the OTC Pinksheets sets the stage for rapid growth at BLDV. Recent events have proven this is a successful business model.

Harvest 360, a veteran-owned cannabis management firm, wrote a winning application in August 2019 in the laboratory round of licensing in Missouri. A decision on another three of their Missouri applications is pending. "H360 has made a commitment to safe and responsible cannabis products starting in Chillicothe, Missouri with Green Orchard Labs," says West Point graduate and 27-year Army veteran Todd Scattini, CEO of H360 and chairman of the BLDV board of directors. "We have agreed to a multi-year technology agreement with the owners in Missouri and will open the newly licensed cannabis testing effort, Green Orchard Labs under the name H360 Labs, Inc."

The promise of delivering positive patient outcomes - especially for veterans in Missouri - has been a major part of Todd's mission. It was the inspiration behind his efforts in the cannabis industry including the Athena Protocol, a patent pending non-impairing cannabinoid treatment for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

H360 Labs Inc. is the name of the new, wholly owned subsidiary of BLDV, used for the new Industrial Hemp Testing Facility planned for San Juan, Puerto Rico. The lab in Puerto Rico will have a major R&D component and will work closely with the new Industrial Hemp Program being developed by the Dept of Agriculture in Puerto Rico. H360 Labs Inc. will begin with mobile field testing and farmer support starting in March 2020 which will lead to the construction of the establishment of the first permanent Industrial Hemp Testing lab on the island. "Ever since Hurricane Maria, we have been hyper-focused on Puerto Rico, with an aim to create serious business opportunities for the hemp and cannabis industry. PR has the ideal positioning to be a global nexus for the equatorial regions in our hemisphere. This region is prime to be the world's top supplier of low-cost hemp and cannabis products," says Navy Veteran and Puerto Rican native David Serrano, Chief of Business Development for Harvest 360. "By acquiring and deploying laboratory capabilities we are positioning to be a critical and mandatory fixture in the ecosystem. I anticipate more opportunities to come." Harvest 360 has engaged Porzio, Bromberg, and Newman attorney and former Secretary of State of Puerto Rico, Luis G. Rivera Marin, to meet all regulatory requirements and manage government relations on the Island.

According to Alper, Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is in the process of producing the investment documents that will raise just over $2 million (USD) for construction of the approved THC testing facility in Missouri and CBD-Industrial Hemp Lab in Puerto Rico. The offer will be structured as promissory notes that will give investors direct access to profits from these projects.

Application work in Illinois helped drive revenue in 2019, H360 hit the ground running submitting thirty cannabis operations applications on behalf of eight clients. These applications in Illinois will lead to new business development and technology agreements in the future. To help build out the license application division, Michelle Salser, a well-known and winning technical application writing specialist from California has been invited to become Applications Director for H360.

By all counts, the futures of BLDV and H360 are looking greener.

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer, centric management holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. seeks opportunities in medical & adult Use cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method.

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the companies' actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

