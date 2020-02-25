Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142XA ISIN: CA14140U2048 Ticker-Symbol: CR51 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
19:36 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,013
-83,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP0,003-83,33 %