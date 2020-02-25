Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. ("Yield Growth") (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it is initiating stability testing and commercialization for a new product, an all-natural hand sanitizer that uses natural ingredients to fight against germs and bacteria.





Yield Growth prepares to launch all-natural hand sanitizer.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/52761_handsan.jpg

The BBC reported on January 31, 2020 that sales of hand sanitizers have spiked in U.K. pharmacies with some brands out of stock. According to Radiant Insights, Inc. the hand sanitizer market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2024 owing to rising consumer awareness towards hand hygiene and well-being.

As a protective measure against the coronavirus, the World Health Organization advises to, among other things, "wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty."

The Yield Growth sanitizer contains a blend of distilled water, witch hazel, food-grade ethanol alcohol and three essential oils: lavender, blood orange, and peppermint.

"Our established manufacturing and distribution channels will allow us to bring our hand sanitizer to market quickly," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Yield Growth is focused on creating plant-based, natural wellness products which are seeing surging interest worldwide. This product is yet another of our innovations designed to promote health and wellness with a focus on natural ingredients."

Witch hazel contains flavonoids, which contribute to its soothing, anti-inflammatory properties. It also has natural anti-microbial properties. Lavender also contains natural anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities yet is not harsh on the skin. It is mixed with blood orange and peppermint and is designed to energize and refresh the skin.

"Hand sanitizer is your best friend," says Bhavna Solecki, Yield Growth Director of Research and Product Development. "People are looking for the most effective, convenient solution to stay clean and be healthy. Plant-powered products are not just good for human health, they are also good for the health of the earth."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a consumer packaged goods company selling plant-based products with over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics and had 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the hemp skin care brand Urban Juve, which has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada, and it owns cannabis brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52761