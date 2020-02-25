Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation: Pacific Rim Featured in Publication Discussing Indonesia's Strategy to Ramp Up Nickel Supply

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, titled "Indonesia Consolidates Nickel Production to Feed Growing EV Battery Market," visit: http://nnw.fm/9DkyR

With the Indonesian government providing support for nickel production, and factories being established to process the chemicals, Indonesia won't just be a source of nickel-bearing ore - it will become a major market for the base metal.

The Indonesian government's ambitious plans for the country's EV industry are matched by the ambition of the companies working in the region. For Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp., this ambition is backed by the company's impressive exploration successes in 2019. Testing on its wholly owned site revealed significant nickel and cobalt mineralization near the surface. These conclusions are based on several successful operations in the second half of 2019 .

