Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. (TSXV: GENE) (OTCQX: IVITF) (FSE: 8IS2) (the "Company") announces that on Monday, February 24, 2020, the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") granted an amended and restated initial order (the "Amended and Restated Initial Order") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA"). The Amended and Restated Initial Order also extends protection to Greener Pastures MD Ltd., Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage"), and 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (together with the Company, the "Invictus Group").

DIP Financing

The Amended and Restated Initial Order authorizes the Invictus Group to obtain debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured creditor, ATB Financial (the "DIP Lender"). The DIP Lender has agreed to provide the Invictus Group with a debtor-in-possession financing facility (the "DIP Facility") of up to a maximum principal amount of $3 million. The initial advance of DIP Facility is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The DIP Facility is secured by a super-priority charge in favour of the DIP Lender and will accrue at an interest rate of 10% per annum. An upfront fee of $60,000 is payable to the DIP Lender in connection with the establishment of the DIP Facility. The DIP Facility will mature on the earlier of August 31, 2020, an event of default or on the occurrence of certain events in connection with the CCAA proceedings.

SISP

The Amended and Restated Initial Order approves the Invictus Group's proposed sales, investment and solicitation process (the "SISP"), which has been developed in consultation with its monitor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (the "Monitor"), and DIP Lender. The purpose of the SISP is to seek out proposals for one or more of the following:

a restructuring, recapitalization, or other form of reorganization of the business and affairs of one or more of the Invictus Group as a going concern; or

a sale of all, substantially all, of one or more components of, the Invictus Group's assets and business operations as a going concern or otherwise.

The SISP is intended to help identify the best opportunities for maximizing value for the Invictus Group's stakeholders.

CRO

The Amended and Restated Initial Order authorizes the appointment of Pam K. Boparai of Boparai Consulting Inc. as the chief restructuring officer (the "CRO") of the Invictus Group. The CRO's scope of services includes assisting with and overseeing the restructuring of the Invictus Group.

Extension of the Initial Stay Period

The Amended and Restated Initial Order authorizes an extension to the initial stay period to and including May 29, 2020 (the "First Stay Extension"). The First Stay Extension is intended to allow the Invictus Group to continue operating as a going concern as it implements the SISP and a key employee retention plan, while pursuing various restructuring options with the assistance of the CRO.

NEX

At the request of the Company, the listing of its Common Shares will be transferred from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the NEX board of the Exchange effective February 26, 2020. The Common Shares will trade under the symbol GENE.H and the warrants to acquire Common Shares will trade under the symbol GENE.WT.H.

For more information regarding the Company's CCAA proceedings

A copy of the Amended and Restated Initial Order and other information will be available on the Monitor's website at www.pwc.com/ca/invictus.

Additional enquiries for the Monitor may be directed to PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. in its capacity as Court-appointed Monitor of the Invictus Group:

Kiran Chahal

Phone: (604) 806-7787

Email: kiran.k.chahal@pwc.com

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers.

