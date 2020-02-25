Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") , a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce the completion of the HemoPalm-CX, a proof-of-principle prototype compact POCT instrument that directly measures five CO-oximetry components from human whole blood. The system uses proprietary optics and data analysis technology developed by the Company's HemoPalm diagnostics division.

Relay's HemoPalm-CX technology enables the direct measurement of unprocessed whole blood, without the need for red blood cell hemolysis as found in some larger benchtop systems (and not available in current handheld devices). The technology features a compact optical system, single-use sample cartridges, and cloud connectivity. The cartridges are designed for cost-effective high-volume manufacturing, have a long shelf-life, and can be stored at room temperature. Operation is quick and simple, conducting a full CO-oximetry panel of tests on whole human blood in seconds, as demonstrated in the video below.

VIDEO: HemoPalm Proof of Principle Prototype Demonstration

https://youtu.be/TFxwuP8NkLA

The HemoPalm-CX incorporates the following features:

Compact portable device

Rapid time to results

Battery operated

No maintenance

No on-board fluids or wastes

Bi-directional cloud connectivity with remotely accessible results

Small sample volume (40 µL)

No sample preparation

Easy sample delivery from syringe

Long cartridge shelf-life with room temperature storage

The HemoPalm-CX has been designed as a small-footprint, portable, near-patient device to compliment existing workflow in critical care settings. Due to the small size, robustness, and flexibility of the core measurement technology, Relay has also developed concepts for additional instrument formats, including handheld form factors and a cloud-based mini version for use with a smartphone or tablet. The current prototype device also connects to a portable printer using wireless connectivity.

Figure 1: HemoPalm-CX Proof-of-principle prototype (left) with cartridge and portable printer (center) and mock-up of handheld instrument concept (right)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/52788_2780b899a43e8a7f_001full.jpg

Figure 2: HemoPalm-CX Optical Module



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/52788_2780b899a43e8a7f_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Concept for mini HemoPalm-CX for use with smartphone/tablet



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/52788_2780b899a43e8a7f_003full.jpg

CO-oximetry measurements are crucial in critical care settings such as the Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services. In addition to providing hemoglobin fractions that are critical to a full understanding of a patient's oxygenation status, the accurate total hemoglobin (and calculated hematocrit) can facilitate blood transfusion decisions, particularly where POCT blood gas instruments only provide unreliable conductimetric hematocrit measurements. The HemoPalm-CX complements many bedside and near-patient blood gas analyzers that do not have CO-oximetry capabilities.

The completion of the HemoPalm-CX proof-of-principle prototype advances Relay Medical's goal of developing an industry-leading stand-alone POCT technology that can be either sold directly by Relay or co-marketed/co-branded with other established manufacturers. The small size of the device highlights the ability to offer Relay's proprietary technology for field use outside of hospitals, alone at the hospital point-of-care, or combined with existing POCT instruments for improved critical care testing. The latter supports a commercial path of licensing the HemoPalm-CX technology for incorporation into one or more commercial platforms lacking reliable whole blood CO-oximetry.

Relay Medical intends to continue discussions with potential development and licencing partners and is targeting large established medical device companies as well as emerging blood gas and POCT companies in developing markets.

