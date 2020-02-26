Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - Omineca Mining and Metals has acquired an additional 720 hectares of placer claims along Lightning Creek at its Wingdam Gold Project in the Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia. The Wingdam Project, located 45 kilometers east of Quesnel B.C. and 40 kilometers downstream from Barkerville in the Cariboo Mining District, includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley.

Topographic conditions created a thick overburden of a wet mix of gravel and silt which preserved a large portion of a placer-bearing channel beneath Lightning Creek from conventional surface placer mining activity. Lightning Creek was historically one of the most prolific placer streams during the Cariboo gold rush of the late 1800's. In 2012, the company recovered, in a test bulk sample, 5.4 kilos of placer gold from the paleochannel 40 meters beneath Lightning Creek using ground freezing technology.

The new placer claims were acquired from a private land holder, bringing the total placer claim and lease holdings at Wingdam to 1,380 hectares. The new claims adjoin Omineca's existing placer holdings at Wingdam and extend the company's placer tenures covering over 15 linear kilometers of potential paleochannel along Lightning Creek toward Barkerville.

With over 39,000 contiguous hectares of hard rock mineral claims underlying and surrounding the 1,380 hectares of placer claims, Omineca has become one of the dominant placer development and lode gold exploration companies in the heart of the historic Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ominecaminingandmetals.com, contact Dean Nawata, VP at 604-561-2821 or email dean@fnr.ca, or contact Tom MacNeill, President and CEO at 306-653-2692 or email tmacneil@fnr.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52822