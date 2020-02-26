Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 25, 2020 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all five director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 8, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director

Number of

Votes Cast Percentage of

Votes Cast Donald Bubar In Favour:

Withheld: 56,618,550

2,917,384 95.10

4.90 Alan Ferry In Favour:

Withheld: 56,757,169

2,778,765 95.33

4.67 John Fisher In Favour:

Withheld: 56,745,085

2,790,849 95.31

4.69 Naomi Johnson In Favour:

Withheld: 56,678,964

2,856,970 95.20

4.80 Brian MacEachen In Favour:

Withheld: 56,603,185

2,932,749 95.07

4.93

Avalon is pleased to welcome Mr. John Fisher to the Company's Board of Directors. John was nominated to replace Jane Pagel after she decided to retire. John is a geologist who began his professional career in mineral exploration in western and northern Canada in the late 1970's, before transitioning into the construction materials and waste management business in southern Ontario in the late 1980's. Most recently he served as President & CEO of Niagara-based Walker Industries ("Walker"), a large private company involved in aggregates and construction, waste disposal and recycling and chemical manufacturing. Walker has 1,100 employees and is recognized for its progressive approach to health and safety, environmental performance and community engagement.

In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and approved updates to, as well as all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, ON and Will Scarlett Rare Earths Recovery Project in Illinois to initial production while continuing to advance its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, at 416-364-4938.

