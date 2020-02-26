Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFJK ISIN: CA05337L1067 Ticker-Symbol: OU5 
Tradegate
26.02.20
18:06 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,002
+7,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,028
21:03
0,023
0,028
18:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC0,028+7,69 %