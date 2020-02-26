Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
26.02.20
20:18 Uhr
26,340 Euro
+0,840
+3,29 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,160
26,340
26.02.
26,140
26,300
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STMICROELECTRONICS NV26,340+3,29 %