Sublimity Therapeutics Limited: Sublimity To Present at Three Life science Investment Conferences

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sublimity Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating meaningful new treatments for GI and immunological diseases, today announced that the company will present at three upcoming conferences in March and April: Cowen & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference 2020, Solebury Trout Spring Private Company Showcase 2020, and The 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference.



The company's primary focus is its Phase 2b clinical trial, CYC-202/The AURORA Study. This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study is intended to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of the company's lead drug candidate, ST-0529, for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Cowen & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference 2020

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET in Boston, MA

Albert Agro, PhD, Sublimity's President and CEO, will present

Solebury Trout Spring Private Company Showcase 2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020 in New York, NY

Ross Maclean, PhD, Sublimity's Chief Regulatory Officer and EVP Translational Medicine, will present

The 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in New York, NY

Ross Maclean, PhD, Sublimity's Chief Regulatory Officer and EVP Translational Medicine, will present

About Sublimity Therapeutics

Sublimity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Solana Beach, California, is dedicated to identifying and creating meaningful new therapies for unmet clinical needs in gastrointestinal and immunological diseases. The company's lead program, ST-0529, an orally delivered topical formulation of cyclosporine for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, is in Phase 2 clinical development. ST-0529 utilizes Sublimity's proprietary Single-Multiple Pill

About Ulcerative Colitis

It is estimated that ulcerative colitis affects approximately 1.7 million patients in North America, Europe and other developed countries. The mainstays of treatment for this disease are anti-TNFs; however, these drugs are limited by their toxicities and safety liabilities. A large portion of patients are either unresponsive to initial front-line anti-TNF therapy or become refractory to treatment within the first year. Despite the introduction of new medicines, these patients still have significant unmet medical needs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. The company has tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "will," "may," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and other words and terms of similar meaning or by using future dates in connection with any discussion thereof. Statements expressed or implied concerning future actions, conditions or events, future operating results, are forward-looking statements. The company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, and you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

