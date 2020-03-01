Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 01.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852894 ISIN: AT0000831706 Ticker-Symbol: WIB 
Tradegate
28.02.20
21:42 Uhr
22,700 Euro
-0,520
-2,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,020
23,460
29.02.
23,200
23,400
28.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED3,285-1,65 %
FACC AG8,950-1,27 %
WIENERBERGER AG22,700-2,24 %