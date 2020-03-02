PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 New Hanza Capital NHCA Interim report, 12 RIG 06.03.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGGCB12028A LTGGNB12028A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 08.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FB Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2020 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund Coupon payment date VLN I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2020 Latvenergo Investors event RIG ELEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Notice on General VLN ESO1L meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Audited annual VLN ESO1L report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Notice on General VLN LEGR0187528A meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Audited annual VLN LEGR0187528A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2020 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.