Customers Highlight Newswire's Best-in-Class Platform and Performance in Recent G2 Crowd Reviews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / ????Newswire customers have expressed their feelings about their experience on G2 Crowd by sharing rave reviews about the best-in-class platform and service. For the third year in a row, Newswire is No. 1 in customer satisfaction, according to the highly acclaimed peer-to-peer platform review website G2 Crowd. Customers who have utilized the platform shared their insight on its ease of use and incredible value.

A user who works for an agency in marketing and advertising writes, "Great value for SEO. I love how it gives a lot of domain authority value for my clients. I use this for every new client that we have."

The customer service and success Newswire has to offer has been one of the main reasons why customers have switched and committed to the company's services. G2 Crowd has positioned Newswire with a No. 1 rating in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row based on reviews left on the website.

Lori B., a writer/press coordinator, said, "The thing I love most about Newswire is the team. They are 100% committed to their craft, which means they will ensure your press goes out when it is perfect. They are flexible; they offer all the services needed to supplement my PR business with just the right amount of "boom'."

"These reviews are a true testament to the dedication each Newswire team member puts in on a daily basis," said Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success at Newswire. "Our customers are our number one priority. As long as we keep listening to their feedback, the team will keep prospering as a leader in the industry."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

CONTACT:

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578613/Customers-Highlight-Newswires-Best-in-Class-Platform-and-Performance-in-Recent-G2-Crowd-Reviews