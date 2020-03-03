KUALA LUMPUR, February 27 (WNM/Reuters/Michael Taylor) - Major Asian cities, including Tokyo, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai, are most at risk from rising sea levels, researchers warned, urging authorities to invest more in flood defences and plan to relocate assets and people. A study by UK-based risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft analysed 500 cities worldwide with more than 1 million residents and identified places likely to experience sea level rise of 67 cm-2 metres (26.4-78.7 inches) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...