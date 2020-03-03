Advantest America, Inc.: Advantest Conducting Virtual Tradeshow on March 10-11 to Continue Flow of IC Testing Info Despite Coronavirus Situation

Online Event to Feature Presentations on the Newest Semiconductor Testing Advances and Market Outlook by Advantest and SEMI Speakers

TOKYO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is organizing a virtual tradeshow on March 10-11 to share valuable technical and market data with its customers worldwide without risking attendees' exposure to potential illness from the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Using web conferencing, technical experts from Advantest will present the newest semiconductor-testing technologies and best practices as well as interact with strategic partners, current and potential customers. In addition, the online forum will feature talks on the state of the industry and the market outlook from two senior executives of SEMI, the global industry organization representing the electronics-manufacturing supply chain.

"We developed this virtual tradeshow to promote awareness of today's most advanced semiconductor test solutions despite the cancellation of many industry tradeshows and conferences due to the tragic coronavirus outbreak," said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications for Advantest. "As we work to support our customers by sharing timely and relevant information through an international event, it is very appropriate to have SEMI take part and provide their insights as well."

"SEMI is excited to participate in this virtual trade show as Advantest turns to online communications to ensure the safety of attendees and maintain the free flow of advantageous information via key industry insights to our members worldwide," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI.

On March 10 and 11, Advantest's innovative virtual tradeshow will feature presentations by an international array of nine speakers sharing their expert insights in various languages. To promote the broadest use of the information presented, sessions will be presented in English, Mandarin Chinese and Korean.

Each session will be interactive, providing audience members with opportunities to ask questions. All sessions will be recorded and posted online for continued reference following the two-day event.

The agenda for the virtual tradeshow is:

Tuesday, March 10

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Standalone (SA) & Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G NR Device Testing: MIMO and Carrier Aggregation (in English)

Dinesh Doshi, President, W2BI, an Advantest Group Company

5:00 p.m. PDT

Welcome and Overview (in English)

Judy Davies, Vice President of Global Marketing Communications, Advantest

5:30 p.m. PDT

SEMI Update (in English)

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI

6:00 p.m. PDT

SEMI Market Outlook: Fab Investment, Equipment/Material Markets and New Asia Supply Chain (in English)

Clark Tseng, Director of Industry Research and Statistics, SEMI

6:30 p.m. PDT

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges (in English)

Sungjong Park, RF Test Engineer/Manager, Advantest Korea

7:00 p.m. PDT

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing (in English)

Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea

7:30 p.m. PDT

Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs (in English)

Masashi Nagai, Senior Executive Director, Strategic Planning Group, Advantest Korea

8:00 p.m. PDT

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA (in English)

Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China

8:15 p.m. PDT

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port (in English)

Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China

8:30 p.m. PDT

Closing Remarks (in English)

Judy Davies, Vice President of Global Marketing Communications, Advantest

Wednesday, March 11

6:00 p.m. PDT

Welcome and Overview (in English)

Judy Davies, Vice President of Global Marketing Communications, Advantest

6:30 p.m. PDT

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges (in Korean)

Sungjong Park, RF Test Manager, Advantest Korea

7:00 p.m. PDT

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing (in Korean)

Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea

7:30 p.m. PDT

Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs (in English)

Masashi Nagai, Senior Executive Director, Strategic Planning Group, Advantest Korea

8:00 p.m. PDT

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA (in Chinese)

Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China

8:15 p.m. PDT

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port (in Chinese)

Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China

Advantest employees, customers, prospective customers and partners are invited to connect with each other through this two-day virtual tradeshow.

How to Attend

All sessions will be streamed. It is recommended that you listen to the audio via your computer speakers using the links below instead of via phone.

W2BI session on March 10 at 8 am PDT:



Click to attend the web conference and listen to the streamed audio via your computer:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238 (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238)

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238 (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238) Back-up audio via phone if needed:

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422

International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422 International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599 Conference ID/Passcode: 3865889

All March 10 sessions from 5 pm - 9 pm PDT:



Click to attend the web conference and listen to the streamed audio via your computer:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C)

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C) Back-up audio via phone if needed:

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422

International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422 International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599 Conference ID/Passcode: 3988872

All March 11 sessions from 6 pm - 8:30 pm PDT:



Click to attend the web conference and listen to the streamed audio via your computer:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837 (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837)

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837 (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837) Back-up audio via phone if needed:

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422

International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599

Toll-Free North America Attendee Dial-in: 1-866-448-1422 International/Toll Attendee Dial-in: 1-720-405-1599 Conference ID/Passcode: 8970228

Webcast Access Instructions

Use the links above to pre-register for each session and receive a calendar file via email. For optimal viewing, it is best to connect directly to the Internet and not use VPN. Also, disable your pop-up blockers to view the content in its entirety. Test your connection prior to joining. Connection Test: Click Here (https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:APIUTILS!10). For system requirements, visit the FAQ (https://presentations.akamaized.net/ProductResources/Production/HTML/ComputerTips/ComputerTipsStudio.html).

Social Media

For all the latest news from the leader in test solutions, follow Advantest on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com (http://www.advantest.com).

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com