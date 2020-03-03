MJ Harvest, Inc.: UPDATE: MJ Harvest Announces its First Acquisition of 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) ("MJHI") announces it has acquired the domain name and website "www.weedfarmsupply.com" along with other assets, and product distribution rights from Elevated Ag Solutions, a private US-based agricultural supply company servicing the cannabis and hemp sectors.

"We're excited to be able to expand our product offering and distribution through this revenue producing acquisition, said Patrick Bilton, CEO. Moreover, we're thrilled to partner with Elevated's team as we jointly pursue new pick and shovel opportunities in our target markets."

Under terms of the acquisition, MJHI has acquired www.weedfarmsupply.com and the following domains:

www.CannabisFarmerSupply.com www.GanjaGrowerSupply.com

www.HempFarmerSupply.com www.HempGrowerSupply.com

In conjunction with the domain name and website acquisitions, MJHI now offers the full "weedfarmsupply.com" catalog as non-exclusive distributor and we expect the product distribution rights will increase our reach in the cannabis and hemp agricultural supply industries.

Additional information on our Company is available at www.mjharvestinc.com, and you can visit www.procannagro.com for our current product line. Check back soon for other new and exciting announcements.

