BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Result of extraordinary meeting 04-March-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 March 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Results of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds The Company hereby announces that, at the extraordinary meeting of the bondholders held on 4 March 2020, all the proposed amendments a) to the terms and conditions of the 4.25% convertible bonds due 2020 with ISIN Code: XS1489395357 (the "Convertible Bonds"), b) to the trust deed dated 20 September 2016 under which the Convertible Bonds were issued and c) to the paying and conversion agency agreement dated 20 September 2016, as set out in the notice of the extraordinary meeting of bondholders (the "Notice") dated 11 February 2020, were approved by the bondholders. The Notice and the Minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the bondholders are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Result of extraordinary meeting Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HCGWTPFYGM [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext MLBCR Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 989507 End of Announcement EQS News Service 989507 04-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=989507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b826f800ab8ebc9458fdb08b0f4742a&application_id=989507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 04, 2020 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)