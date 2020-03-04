Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda 04-March-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Wednesday 15 April 2020. As announced on 25 November 2019, the Supervisory Board of KPN proposes to appoint Ms. Catherine Guillouard as member of the Supervisory Board, replacing Mr. Peter van Bommel, who will resign after having served 8 years on the Board. Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, an advisory vote on the remuneration policy and the adoption of the remuneration policy for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, which have been updated and amended in line with recent changes in legislation and best practices. The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com [1]). For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 989597 04-March-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=989597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

