Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") announces that it is continuing to work on completing all requirements to close the sale of its Newfoundland properties to Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), in exchange for 8,220,000 common shares of Antler held by Altius (the "Transaction") as previously announced on February 3, 2020, including the necessary filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and the approval of Antler's shareholders. Closing is expected to occur five business days after all conditions are satisfied. Should the Transaction not close by July 31, 2020, either party may terminate the binding letter agreement relating to the Transaction unless the parties agree to extend.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and future plans and objectives of Antler. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Transaction. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Daniel Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at (902) 488-4700.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53142