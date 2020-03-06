FRANKFURT, March 3 (WNM/Reuters/Edward Taylor) - New electric models will help BMW and Daimler cut emissions from the cars they sell by an average of 20% this year, the German automakers predicted, as they strive to meet tough new European pollution rules. In a live-streamed event, following the cancellation of this week's Geneva motor show due to the coronavirus epidemic, BMW presented the i4 four-door coupe with a driving range of up to 600 kilometres, one of a number of new electric models it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...