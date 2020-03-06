The global waste to energy (WtE) market is poised to grow by USD 12.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005945/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste to Energy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Waste to Energy Market Analysis Report by Technology (Thermal and Biological), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/waste-to-energy-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing urbanization. In addition, the rising popularity of integrated waste management systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the waste to energy market.

Factors such as the growing population and increase in migration of people to urban centers in search of higher living standards and search better job opportunities are leading to rapid urbanization. This is leading to an increase in municipal solid waste (MSW) generation, which is causing environmental pollution. As a result, the need for improved MSW collection and treatment is increasing. Consequently, various WtE technologies are being developed and employed to facilitate efficient MSW management. Thus, increasing urbanization will boost the growth of the waste to energy market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Waste to Energy Market Companies:

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Babcock Wilcox, Vølund Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company offers mass-burn combustion and refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

China Everbright International Ltd.

China Everbright International Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong (SAR, China) and offers products through the following business units: Environmental energy project construction and operation, Environmental water project construction and operation, Greentech project construction and operation, and Others. The company has 106 Waste-to-energy projects.

Covanta Holding Corp.

Covanta Holding Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers a range of sustainable waste and energy solutions. The company has mass-burn facilities and uses technologies such as refuse-derived fuel facilities.

Electricité de France SA

Electricité de France SA is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: France Generation and supply activities, France Regulated activities, EDF Renewables, Dalkia, Framatome, United Kingdom, Italy, Other international, and Other activities. The company uses biomass to produce electricity and/or heat.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Hitachi Zosen Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Environmental Systems and Industrial Plants, Machinery, and Infrastructure. The company operates Energy-from-Waste Plants.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Waste to Energy Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Thermal

Biological

Waste to Energy Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Plastic Waste Management Market Global Plastic Waste Management Market by type (disposal, incineration, and recycling) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Waste Heat Recovery Market- Global Waste Heat Recovery Market by end-users (chemical, petroleum refining, paper, commercial and institutional, food and beverages, metal, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005945/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com