R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposals re 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 06-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA Holdings" or the "company") REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance") Proposals to extend the date for repayment of the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 Introduction The company announced in its trading update published on 7 February 2020 that it was working on arrangements regarding refinancing of the GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes 2020 issued by REA Finance and guaranteed by the company (the "sterling notes") that fall due for repayment in August 2020. The company now announces that it is today despatching a circular (the "circular") to holders of the sterling notes containing proposals to extend the date for repayment of the sterling notes from 31 August 2020 to 31 August 2025 in consideration of the issue by REA Holdings to holders of the sterling notes of warrants to subscribe new ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of REA Holdings (the "proposals"). Background The outstanding balance of the sterling notes is GBP30,852,000. The outstanding balance is due to be redeemed in full on 31 August 2020. In accordance with the structure set out in the trust deed, REA Finance has lent substantially all of the subscription monies received by it for the sterling notes, and for the now historic 9.5 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2015/2017 of REA Finance (in exchange for which most of the existing sterling notes were issued), to REA Holdings for on-lending to qualifying subsidiaries. REA Finance is thus dependent upon repayment of the loans made by it to enable it to meet its redemption obligations in respect of the sterling notes. When the sterling notes were issued in 2015, the directors of REA Holdings were confident that the internal cash flows of the group from its operations in Indonesia would, by August 2020, be sufficient to fund the repayment of the borrowings by REA Holdings from REA Finance and thus to fund the redemption of the sterling notes. That has unfortunately proved not to be the case for reasons detailed in the reports and trading statements published by REA Holdings over the last few years. Such reasons include, in particular, the inability of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries to achieve expected levels of crops over the period 2015 to 2017 and the dramatic decline in CPO prices over the period from May 2017 to November 2019 with the CPO price (CIF Rotterdam) falling from a high of $770 per tonne in May 2017 to a low of $439 in November 2018 and then remaining below $550 per tonne for most of 2019, only reaching $600 per tonne again at the end of October 2019 and rising to $870 per tonne in January 2020. The rally in CPO prices of recent months has reflected continuing growth in demand for vegetable oils with a fall-off in the rate of growth in supply. Since January 2020, the CPO price has weakened to an extent in the wake of the coronavirus but the fundamentals of supply and demand should, over time, outweigh the negative impact of the virus (should this continue). CPO stock levels are expected to fall to a four year low in 2019/20. The impact of reduced fertiliser applications by some producers in response to the CPO price weakness has yet to be felt. Also, many oil palm producers are reporting rainfall deficits in the second half of 2019 which may impact 2020 and 2021 production. Furthermore, much tighter restrictions worldwide on clearing new land for oil palm plantings are likely to result in palm oil production growing for the foreseeable future at a much slower rate than in the last decade. Reasons for the proposed extension of the date for repayment of the sterling notes The group is now achieving crops at levels that accord with standard age related crop profiles and CPO prices remain at remunerative levels. As at 5 March 2020 (being the latest practicable date prior to the issue of the circular), the CPO price was $668 per tonne. Moreover, the group has reduced costs and the directors of REA Holdings believe that the group can achieve yet further efficiencies. Future cash flows will also benefit from lower levels of capital expenditure going forward because most of the group's developable land has now been planted with oil palms which are mature or close to maturity and the group will, on completion of current mill upgrading work, have the milling capacity that it needs for the foreseeable future. Against this background, the directors of REA Holdings remain confident that the group can, over time, meet all of its obligations in full. REA Holdings is seeking the assistance of the holders of the sterling notes in allowing the group to do this in an orderly and constructive fashion. The proposed extension to the repayment date for the sterling notes, from 31 August this year to 31 August 2025, with the issue of the warrants in consideration thereof, has been formulated to that end. Proposed amendment to the prescribed loan agreement between R.E.A. Services Limited and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri In accordance with the structure set out in the trust deed, REA Finance has lent substantially all of the subscription monies received by it for the sterling notes, and for the now historic 9.5 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2015/2017 of REA Finance (in exchange for which most of the existing sterling notes were issued), to REA Holdings for on-lending to qualifying subsidiaries. Such on-lending is effected through R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services"), the co-guarantor of the sterling notes, pursuant to loan agreements which are "prescribed" pursuant to the terms of the sterling notes and the rights of REA Services in respect of such loans have been charged by REA Services as security for its guarantee obligations in respect of the sterling notes. Each of REA Holdings and REA Services have covenanted not to make any amendments to the terms of the prescribed loan agreements. REA Services currently has outstanding loans to just one qualifying subsidiary, namely PT Cipta Davia Mandiri, pursuant to a loan agreement dated 20 August 2018. Previous loans by REA Services to PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti and PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera have now been repaid in full. The repayment date specified in the prescribed loan agreement between REA Services and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri were agreed in anticipation of the sterling notes being repaid on 31 August 2020 and thus currently provide that the loans made pursuant to the prescribed loan agreement are repayable on 15 August 2020 (or earlier in the event of default). Accordingly, it is proposed that, conditional upon the date for repayment of the sterling notes being extended to 31 August 2025 and subject to the sanction of noteholders being obtained, the repayment date specified in the prescribed loan agreement between REA Services and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri also be extended by five years, to 15 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default). The extraordinary resolution to be proposed at the meeting of the holders of the sterling notes on 31 March 2020 includes provisions sanctioning such extension. The terms of any future prescribed loan agreements between REA Services and qualifying subsidiaries (as set out in the trust deed) permit the repayment date for any such loans to be agreed at the time that the relevant new prescribed loan agreement is made, subject always to the covenant on the part of REA Services that it will not agree repayment amounts as regards the loans due to it by qualifying subsidiaries which would result in the aggregate amount being due to it by qualifying subsidiaries on any repayment date, when aggregated by the cash amounts then held by REA Services and/or REA Finance in a bank account charged in favour of Apex Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited as trustee for the holders of the sterling notes, being less than the aggregate amount then due to holders of sterling notes by REA Finance on the redemption date for the sterling notes. Proposed amendments to the trust deed In addition to sanctioning the proposed extension to the repayment date for the sterling notes and the amendment to the repayment date set out in the prescribed loan agreement made between REA Services and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri, the extraordinary resolution to be proposed at the meeting of the holders of the sterling notes on 31 March 2020 includes provisions sanctioning amendments to the trust deed being made as follows: · to reflect both (x) the extension of the repayment date for the sterling notes and (y) the sanctioning of the proposed amendment to the repayment date set out in the prescribed loan agreement between REA Services and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri; · to permit the early redemption of sterling notes in satisfaction of the subscription price payable by a holder of sterling notes and warrants on exercise of those warrants where the holder of the sterling notes validly elects to satisfy that subscription price, in whole or in part, by the surrender of sterling notes; · to delete references to the historic 9.5 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2015/2017 of REA Finance, all of which have now been cancelled and/or redeemed in full; · to effect further changes consequential to the extension of the repayment date for the sterling notes and otherwise: i) to update various provisions and details and delete certain now historic definitions and provisions; ii) to ensure consistencies as regards language and correct certain typographical errors; and iii) at the request of the trustee, (x) to clarify what would be included within the scope of "exceptional" duties to be performed by the trustee

