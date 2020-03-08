ATX further down to -18% ytd, S Immo and Immofinanz with strong performances. News came from Vienna Airport, Andritz, Frequentis, Vienna Stock Exchange, Mayr-Melnhof, Bawag, Pierer Mobility, Zumtobel, voestalpine, EVN, ams. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -6,16% to 2.615,56 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -17,93%. Up to now there were 17 days with a positive and 30 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,01% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Wednesday with 0,14%, the weakest is Monday with -0,82%. These are the best-performers this week: Immofinanz 7,3% in front of S Immo 6,67% and Amag 5,1%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -15,3% in front of Erste Group -13,89% and SBO -12,28%. Further highlights ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...