Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 08.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Tradegate
06.03.20
18:26 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-0,600
-2,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,600
25,200
07.03.
24,850
24,950
06.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMOFINANZ AG24,800-2,36 %
S IMMO AG25,550-3,40 %