Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange reviewed its Austrian stock indices applying the respective rules and regulations. The following changes will take effect on Monday, 23 March 2020. Mayr-Melnhof, the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard, will replace the aircraft component manufacturer FACC in the Austrian leading index ATX. Mayr-Melnhof AG exceeds FACC AG with regard to the size of the free float capitalization. The shares of the cartonboard manufacturer were last represented in the leading Austrian index almost continuously between 1994 and 2014. In the ATX five, which comprises the five largest listed companies, Bawag replaces voestalpine. The five largest companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange are: Erste Group Bank AG, OMV AG, Verbund ...

