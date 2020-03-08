Andritz: International technology group Andritz reported results for the 2019 business year. Sales amounted to Euro 6,673.9 mn and reached a new record high, as did order intake, (+10.7% compared to 2018: 6,031.5 mn). Net income (without non-controlling interests) declined to Euro 127.8 mn (2018: 222.0 mn). The order intake of 7,282.0 mn reached a new record level and was thus significantly higher than the figure for the previous year's reference period, order backlog as of the end of 2019 amounted to Euro 7,777.6 mn and increased compared to the value for the previous year's reference period (+9.8% compared to the end of 2018: 7,084.3 mn). Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of Andritz, on the past business year: "In spite of the decline in earnings, we are ...

