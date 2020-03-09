KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (WNM/Reuters/Michael Taylor) - The amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide that can be sucked up from the atmosphere and stored by tropical forests is falling as the global climate heats up, researchers said. They warned in a study that rainforests could tip from absorbing carbon to becoming a source of emissions faster than scientists had previously expected - a switch that could happen in the Amazon as early as the mid-2030s. "The cause of this is climate change impacts - ...

