PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04023C LTGNB04023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN 15.03.2020 Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 Citadele banka Public offering RIG 18.03.2020 CBL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Audited annual VLN ESO1L report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2020 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2020 LHV Group LHV Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.