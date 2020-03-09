Leading Atlassian partners Valiantys and GLiNTECH join forces to deliver best in class managed services

Valiantys and GLiNTECH are now able to provide their client base of major global companies in all three regions with 24/7 live support coverage

TOULOUSE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Valiantys, a top Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with expertise in Agile Development, Lean ITSM, and Lean Business Process Management, announced today that it has partnered with Australian Atlassian Platinum Solution partner, GLiNTECH, which specializes in Software Automation for enterprise-scale organizations. With support specialists in North America, Europe and Australia between them, Valiantys and GLiNTECH are now able to provide their client base of major global companies in all three regions with 24/7 live support coverage.

Announcing the strategic partnership today, Lucas Dussurget, Valiantys' Chief Executive Officer, said, "As more of our clients look to outsource the running of their Atlassian systems to specialists like us, we want to offer the best possible managed support services with truly round-the-clock coverage. We were looking to work with the best and GLiNTECH is an obvious choice as we have a tremendous amount of respect for what they are doing in the Atlassian ecosystem. We both agree that we could create a mutually beneficial partnership that would best serve our customers."

Dimitri Spyridopoulos, Managing Director of GLiNTECH, said, "We are delighted to have started this partnership. Together our combined global experience and reach is clearly a unique offering in the Atlassian ecosystem. Both organizations not only bring a long history of working with Atlassian but we have already found that our combination of companies provides a deeper insight into the challenges faced by global companies. These are exciting times."

Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels, said of the partnership, "It's great news that two of our Platinum Solution Partners are working together to offer better service for Atlassian users. At Atlassian, we are always on the lookout for ways to improve user experience and we wholeheartedly believe that this partnership will be a gamechanger for Valiantys and GLiNTECH's clients."

As part of this partnership, Valiantys will be leveraging a highly-experienced team of Sydney-based Atlassian experts. Dussurget says, "This puts us both in a strong position to meet our ever-complex customer support demands. We are very excited to kick 2020 off with our new partnership with GLiNTECH."

About Valiantys:

Valiantys is the leading global Atlassian consultancy firm that helps companies accelerate their digital transformation with Agile, Enterprise Service Management, and corporate business processes. They understand each and every situation and believe that their innovative consultants - experts in the right tools and methods - will uncover the best solutions for their clients' businesses. Valiantys bridges the gap between practices like SAFe, Agile and ITIL and their clients' tools, building powerful platforms based on the Atlassian suite.

About GLiNTECH:

GLiNTECH partners with Australia's most successful organizations to help realize the potential of their clients' people and processes. As premier partners of Atlassian, RedHat, Docker, IBM and Puppet, GLiNTECH understands what it takes to modernize their clients' IT and Business processes through automation and DevOps. GLiNTECH will support their clients' teams through the journey - from implementation to optimization and training, they will provide best practices along the way.

