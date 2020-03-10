LONDON, March 9 (WNM/Reuters/Nina Chestney) - Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the power sector fell by 2% last year, the biggest fall since at least 1990, owing to reduced coal usage in Europe and the United States, a study showed. Coal-fired power generation fell by 3% globally, also the largest fall since 1990, research by independent climate think tank Ember showed. The drop in Europe was 24%, driven by a switch to renewables, while U.S. coal-fired generation was down 16% because of ...

