Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") is pleased to announce that the company has now completed manufacturing of new secondary packaging for the majority of its Urban Juve products, making its products compliant for exports and retail sales in Europe, the United States and all provinces in Canada. This update also aligns with the launch of streamlined messaging on the Urban Juve website, as well as a new, formal customer feedback program. IPSY.com shows over 34,000 Urban Juve consumer reviews with an overall consumer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.





The global beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow from USD $493 billion in 2018 to USD $757 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2026, according to FIor Markets.

"We are excited to launch this new evolution of our packaging, which will make it possible for us to distribute to our customers across Canada, the U.S. and Europe, all regions where we have seen growing interest," said Karla Cheon, VP Marketing for The Yield Growth Corp.

In line with this, Yield Growth has also updated its Urban Juve website, streamlining and simplifying the product messaging based on feedback to better resonate with customers.

"Listening to our customers is extremely important to our team. We want to ensure that they love not only our products, but love the entire Urban Juve experience," added Ms. Cheon. "This is why we have launched a new, customer feedback program, which will enable us to gather feedback throughout the product development process."

Yield Growth's customer feedback program will allow a select number of customers to try out samples of products before they are finalized or produced en masse and provide feedback on their experience. The program will also fuel sales on urbanjuve.com by providing customer reviews. Research suggests that 84% of shoppers trust online peer reviews as much as a recommendation from a friend, and while the multiples vary, it is agreed that online reviews increase online sales conversions by between 150-270%.

Urban Juve is now available in retailers in Greece, Canada and the U.S. The new packaging complies with French language requirements for retail sales in Quebec, Canada and all of Canada. Retailers in certain countries in Europe will need to provide language inserts or labels to be compliant with local regulations.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a health and beauty consumer packaged goods company selling plant-based products with over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. It's products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics and had 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the hemp skin care brand Urban Juve, which has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada, and it owns cannabis brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

