Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) - Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announces Belgard pavers and Techniseal polymeric sand have joined Contractor Rewards, a free rewards program. Industry professionals can now easily earn rewards for their loyalty to several Oldcastle APG brands within the program - MoistureShield, which joined Contractor Rewards in 2019, and now Belgard and Techniseal.





Simply by purchasing Belgard, Techniseal and MoistureShield products, contractors can earn points towards over one million rewards, ranging from tools, golf clubs, fishing and hunting accessories, travel, electronics and more. The free program is available to all residential and commercial trade contractors, builders and remodelers.

"We are excited to further support our loyal Belgard, Techniseal and MoistureShield customers with an easy way to earn reward points through the purchase of our pavers, composite decking, retaining wall and polymeric sand products," said Allison Flynn, Director of Marketing, Oldcastle APG. "Now contractors can easily integrate a variety of our products into their projects and earn the rewards they choose."

Belgard offers an array of hardscape products to complement any home and help contractors create the perfect outdoor living areas for their customers. The product line includes permeable and interlocking pavers, retaining walls, and amenities such as fire pits and outdoor ovens.

Coordinating with Belgard products, Techniseal is the world's leading brand of polymeric sand for standard and interlocking pavers, polymeric joints, adhesives and paver care sealer products. Easier to install and more durable than traditional hardscape aggregate, polymeric sand also prevents weed growth and insect infestations.

In addition to earning points across Oldcastle APG brands with Contractor Rewards, industry professionals can also earn points from manufacturers such as Benjamin Moore, Andersen Windows and Doors, Dupont Tyvek, and more. Points never expire once claimed, providing more flexibility for redeeming points.

About Belgard

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. www.Belgard.com.

About Techniseal

A division of Oldcastle APG and pioneer in the development of solutions for the maintenance of exterior surfaces, Techniseal has been a world leader for over 30 years in the field of polymeric jointing sand and a renowned manufacturer of products for the cleaning and protection of concrete pavers. Created in 1984, the company offers professional products to the industry in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. www.techniseal.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building products. Oldcastle APG belongs to CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing approximately 77,600 people at over 3,100 operating locations in 31 countries worldwide. www.oldcastleapg.com.

