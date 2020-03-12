Castellum Takes Measures to Reduce Risk of Spreading Covid-19 Virus at March 19 AGM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmission speed of the Covid-19 (corona) virus remains difficult to assess, and Castellum is closely following developments. With a view to shielding the health of shareholders, Board members and co-workers, several new decisions have been made regarding the company's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for March 19, 2020.

The Swedish Public Health agency instructions for limiting general contagion include avoiding larger public events, and when these cannot be avoided, minimizing time spent as well as avoiding crowding situations and other interactions with many people. As a cautionary and risk-minimizing measure, Castellum has therefore decided to alter arrangements for the planned AGM. Measures are being activated from two perspectives: Serious regard for the health of shareholders, as well as maintaining the opportunity for shareholders to fully exercise their shareholder rights.

Arrangements for Castellum's AGM at 5 p.m. on March 19, 2020, will accordingly be altered as follows:

Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the earliest, and shareholders are kindly requested to wait outside. Controlled-entry solutions to limit congestion could also cause further waiting times.

No refreshments will be served

The company's Board Chairman and CEO will not be holding speeches at the AGM itself. These will be recorded, and made available at www.castellum.com at 9:00 a.m. the same day as the AGM will be holding

The number of non-shareholders, Board members, and Executive Group Management in attendance will be limited

Cloakrooms will be closed, and all who attend are requested to bring their outerwear into the auditorium

The choise of premises: RunAn, at the Chalmers Student Council building (Kårhus) remains in force, but of all of those in attendance will be seated in widely spread 'social distancing' formations

Allotted time for the AGM will be minimized, without restricting the rights of shareholders. Shareholders and their proxies are requested to pay extra attention to avoiding virus transmission

Shareholders exhibiting even mild symptoms of illness, have recently stayed in high-risk areas, or belong to a high-risk health group, should not participate in person; they should vote via proxy. Proxy-vote forms are available at www.castellum.com. Please note that Castellum has no possibility to collect proxy-votes or act as an agent.

Castellum is closely monitoring contagion risks and requests that all those who intend to participate at the meeting stay updated via www.castellum.com, on potential further measures.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

