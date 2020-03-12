JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) CORRECTION: JSC Halyk Bank - Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 12-March-2020 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following amendment has been made to the Announcement of JSC Halyk Bank released on 12 March 2020 at 10:11: 31-Dec-19 20.6% CET 1 Tier 1 capital 20.6% Total capital 21.9% All other information remain unchanged. 12 March 2020 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated income statements KZT mln 12M 12M Y-o-Y, % 4Q 4Q 2018 Y-o-Y,% 2019 2018 2019 Interest income 710,3 682,041 4.1% 178,91 179,435 (0.3%) 04 5 Interest expense (312, (333,77 (6.4%) (73,30 (80,398 (8.8%) 326) 2) 4) ) Net interest 397,9 348,269 14.3% 105,61 99,037 6.6% income before 78 1 credit loss expense Fee and 123,2 113,241 8.8% 33,460 29,505 13.4% commission income 56 Fee and (54,6 (39,006 40.1% (15,31 (10,834 41.3% commission 46) ) 1) ) expense Net fee and 68,61 74,235 (7.6%) 18,149 18,671 (2.8%) commission income 0 Insurance 8,346 7,329 13.9% 4,576 4,342 5.4% income(1) FX operations(2) 45,37 (64,577 170.3% 14,976 (27,523 (154.4%) 9 ) ) (Loss)/gain from (10,5 116,586 (109.1%) (3,718 28,707 (113.0%) derivative 96) ) operations and securities (3) Other income and 41,78 24,664 69.4% 15,441 (664) (24.3x) share in profit 5 of associate Credit loss (30,0 (31,995 (6.1%) (8,914 (853) (9.5x) expense (4) 54) ) ) (Other credit (1,30 15,951 (108.2%) (621) 12,906 (104.8%) loss 8) expense)/recoveri es of other credit loss expense Operating (149, (164,53 (9.0%) (52,15 (30,016 73.8% expenses 655)( 1)(6) 5) (5) ) (7) 5) Income tax (35,9 (82,474 (56.4%) (10,22 (14,330 (28.7%) expense 74) ) 2) ) Profit from - 9,974 - - - - discontinued operations Non-controlling - (807) - - - - interest in net income Net income 334,5 254,238 31.6% 83,123 90,277 (7.9%) 11 Net interest 5.3% 5.1% 5.4% 5.6% margin, p.a. Return on 28.8% 27.9% 26.3% 35.5% average equity, p.a. Return on 3.7% 3.0% 3.6% 4.1% average assets, p.a. Cost-to-income 26.0% 31.7% 33.5% 24.7% ratio Cost of risk 0.7% 0.5% 1.1% (0.6%) on loans to customers, p.a. 1) insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2) Net foreign exchange gain/(loss); 3) Net (loss)/gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4) Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit institutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets. 5) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 7.4 bn. 6) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 27.3 bn. 7) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT (4.2) bn. Net income increased by 31.6% to KZT 334.5bn for 12M 2019 compared to KZT 254.2bn for 12M 2018 mainly due to net interest income growth in 12M 2019. For 12M 2018 the Bank had higher loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 27.3 bn compared to 7.4bn for 12M 2019, and in 2Q 2018 there was a de-recognition of tax loss carry forward of KZT 43.3bn by Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) due to the merger into Halyk Bank. Interest income increased by 4.1% to KZT 710.3bn for 12M 2019 compared to KZT 682.0bn for 12M 2018 mainly as a result of increase in average balances of interest-earning assets by 9.8%. Interest expense for 12M 2019 decreased by 6.4% compared to 12M 2018 mainly due to continuous repricing of retail term deposits following the decrease of deposit interest rate cap by Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund. As a result of increase in net interest income and due to increase in the share of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets, net interest margin increased to 5.3% p.a. for 12M 2019 compared to 5.1% p.a. in 12M 2018. Cost of risk on loans to customers for 12M 2019 was at 0.7%, more normalized level compared to 0.5% for 12M 2018 which was mainly due to repayment of a large ticket impaired corporate loan and transfer of few problem corporate loans to subsidiary SPVs in 4Q 2018. Fee and commission income* for 12M 2019 increased by 8.8% p.a. vs. 12M 2018 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in payment cards operations, as well as letters of credit and guarantees issued. Prior to the merger, the transfers within legal entities' current accounts in Halyk and KKB were treated as external transfers and relevant fees were applied. After the integration, the transfers between those current accounts are being treated as internal and therefore are free of charge. As a result, fees derived from Bank transfers - settlements decreased in 12M 2019 vs. 12M 2018. The decrease in fees derived from cash operations in 12M 2019 vs. 12M 2018 was mainly due to increased volumes of non-cash transactions. Fee and commission expense increased by 40.1% compared to 12M 2018 mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank. Operating income increased by 10.8% vs. 12M 2018 mainly due to increase in net interest income. On the back of lower operating expenses and higher operating income for 12M 2019 vs. 12M 2018, the Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 26.0% compared to 31.7% for 12M 2018. * Starting from 1Q 2019 the portion of fees relating to payment card operations, which was previously accounted within cash operations and bank transfers, are represented as fees derived from payment card operations. Figures for 4Q 2018 were recalculated accordingly. Statement of financial position review KZT mln 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 Change 31-Dec-18 Change Change Q-o-Q, , abs YTD, % % Total 9,234,758 8,992,491 2.7% 8,959,024 275,73 3.1% assets 4 Cash and 1,805,343 1,869,364 (3.4%) 1,870,879 (65,53 (3.5%) reserves 6) Amounts 53,161 48,185 10.3% 55,035 (1,874 (3.4%) due from ) credit instituti ons T-bills & 1,954,066 1,964,806 (0.5%) 2,226,320 (272,2 (12.2%) NBK notes 54) Other 1,074,867 998,379 7.7% 782,356 292,51 37.4% securitie 1 s & derivativ es Gross 4,161,163 3,990,965 4.3% 3,890,872 270,29 6.9% loan 1 portfolio Stock of (408,718) (424,255) (3.7%) (409,793) 1,075 (0.3%) provision s Net loan 3,752,445 3,566,710 5.2% 3,481,079 271,36 7.8% portfolio 6 Assets 45,766 58,193 (21.4%) 56,129 (10,36 (18.5%) held for 3) sale Other 549,110 486,854 12.8% 487,226 61,884 12.7% assets Total 7,927,535 7,765,703 2.1% 7,893,378 34,157 0.4% liabiliti es Total 6,406,413 6,190,717 3.5% 6,526,930 (120,5 (1.8%) deposits, 17) including : retail 3,251,216 3,167,448 2.6% 3,395,590 (144,3 (4.3%) deposits 74) term 2,743,019 2,716,866 1.0% 2,918,070 (175,0 (6.0%) deposits 51) current 508,197 450,582 12.8% 477,520 30,677 6.4% accounts corporate 3,155,198 3,023,269 4.4% 3,131,340 23,858 0.8% deposits term 1,441,931 1,273,017 13.3% 1,374,592 67,339 4.9% deposits current 1,713,266 1,750,252 (2.1%) 1,756,748 (43,48 (2.5%) accounts 2) Debt 834,446 919,154 (9.2%) 900,791 (66,34 (7.4%) securitie 5) s Amounts 305,965 337,211 (9.3%) 168,379 137,58 81.7% due to 6 credit instituti ons Other 380,711 318,621 19.5% 297,278 83,433 28.1% liabiliti es

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)