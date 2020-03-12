Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC PINK: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") announces the launch of their official Rebrand to "PK Beans", unveiling their new modernized name and logo. After 14 years of business as Peekaboo Beans, reflecting the growth of both children wearing the product and the business itself. This change allows for more room to broaden the size range and product offering, which ultimately supports the long-term growth of the company.

The Company wants to assure investors and customers alike that the brand's focus and values are remaining the same. Their focus is on high quality, long lasting children's clothing. PK Beans continues to be a mission-based company that is focused on more than just the product. They are passionate about the benefits of a playful life for children. PK Beans values an ethical manufacturing process and sustainability. The Company will continue to be a stand for a healthy life for children.

The digital launch of the rebrand is the first step; www.peekaboobeans.com will redirect to www.pkbeans.com going forward. Peekaboo Beans Inc. will still be found on the CSE under the symbol 'BEAN'.

While the new logo won't roll out onto the clothing until PK Bean's Fall 2020 Collection - the first product initiative under the rebranding, Get Dressed for Adventure, a subscription box made in collaboration with For Heroes Only, is launching later this month.

"Peekaboo Beans holds a lot of meaning for us as a company," says CEO and Founder, Traci Costa. "We wanted to preserve the history of the brand and our community while becoming modern and relevant in the industry. We worked with an amazing team of people with varied skillsets combined with significant research and development to generate the look and feel that would reflect us as best as a company. The results are going to help showcase the company to a North American audience"

PK Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

