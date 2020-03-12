New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - WeSC, one of the first pioneers in the fashion headphone space is re-entering the market this fall by signing a new licensing agreement with Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF).

Known for collaborating with top brands and celebrities such as The Standard Hotel, Medicom, Smartcar, Axwell, RZA, and Steve Aoki, WeSC has built a reputation as a trend leader in the headphone space.

"We have waited for the right time and partner to re-enter the headphone space. The partnership comes at a perfect time as true wireless continues to grow in the market, and the consumer is looking for trusted brands where fashion meets function."

-Joseph Janus, CEO, WeSC

Under the terms of the new license agreement with WeSC, TLF will design, develop, manufacture and market audio products under the WeSC brand. The line will feature true wireless, wired and wireless headphones, speakers and an array of tech accessories.

"The audio market, especially the true wireless segment, is showing solid growth. The partnership with WeSC enables TLF to leverage the audio segment with a very strong global brand, which has been successful in the audio category in the past."

-Morsin (Mouhssine) Otmani, CEO, TLF

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Janus, CEO, 212-334-9372

About WeSC

WeSC designs, markets and sells clothing and accessories in the premium streetwear segment of the international market under the WeSC (We are the Superlative Conspiracy) brand.

About Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF)

Based in Tilburg, in the Netherlands, TLF designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative accessories for mobile devices under license from the world's biggest fashion and lifestyle brands. TLF strives to be the licensing partner of choice for global lifestyle and fashion brands expanding into mobile device accessories.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. The company develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complementary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship, along with our licensed brands Adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe, STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brand vault, online marketplace distribution, is currently centered around own brands and startups. STRAX sells into all key channels, ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany.

