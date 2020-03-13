Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
13.03.20
16:29 Uhr
23,150 Euro
-0,500
-2,11 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,050
23,450
16:45
23,150
23,450
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG23,150-2,11 %