Air travel is in the centre of the storm and is strongly impacted by the cancellation of conferences and events as well as by plummeting business and holiday travel. Passenger growth at Vienna Airport slumped significantly as of the last week of February. After reporting passenger growth of 14.4% yoy in January the yoy comparison dropped to -15.8% on March 2, the last available data point. Home carrier Austrian Airlines (43% market share at Vienna Airport) announced to cut capacities on European routes by 20%. European traffic accounts for 85% of total passengers. Hence, the cut represents roughly 17% of capacity. Flights to Italy were cut by 40%. For the time being, this measure will apply until the end of the winter schedule at the end of March. Flights to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...