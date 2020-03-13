Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915210 ISIN: AT0000818802 Ticker-Symbol: DOQ 
Tradegate
13.03.20
15:47 Uhr
44,300 Euro
-1,300
-2,85 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,850
43,350
16:50
42,550
43,600
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DO & CO AG44,300-2,85 %