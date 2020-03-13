The demand development in China following the outbreak of the Coronavirus remains rather blurry. According to the management, meanwhile about 3⁄4 of the workforce has returned to work which compares to approximately post the extended Chinese New Year break. Apart from suspending travel activity into China, strict (government-imposed) control mechanisms are in place locally. The implications on the supply chain in Europe are limited at the moment but need to be monitored (e.g. for electronics). The management indicated anecdotal evidence of suppliers delivering smaller lot sizes. However, so far no noteworthy impact on European production is observed. The group's Italian exposure amounts to ca. 3% of sales. The two productions sites (for aerial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...