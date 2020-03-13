Based on information provided by the management upon release of 3Q 19/20 results, supply chain issues related to the outbreak of the coronavirus seem manageable, at least for the time being. The group acknowledged that sourcing of some input materials has become more challenging but generally Zumtobel's components suppliers are back to production. Some price inflation and higher transportation/logistics costs are observed but in turn also Tridonic has announced price adjustments. After an extended holiday period following the Chinese New Year, Zumtobel's components plant in Shenzhen now operates at a 50-60% utilisation rate. Except for a few products, the plant in Nis can compensate for the production shortfall. Also, for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...