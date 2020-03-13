Emergent Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX:EMGC) ("Emergent" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended November 30, 2019.

Notice of Financial Reporting Changes

The Board of Directors changed the Company's fiscal year end from December 31 to November 30. As a result, the reported fourth quarter covers the period from September 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019. To aid investors, the results of the fourth quarter of 2019 are being presented to the directly comparable period last year, but are not comparable to the results previously filed with the SEC in its Transition Report on Form 10-KT on March 15, 2019, for the fourth quarter of 2018 which covers October 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018.

Given that the Chapter 11 case of Lamington Road Designated Activity Company ("Lamington"), Lamington and its subsidiaries' (White Eagle Asset Portfolio, LP ("White Eagle"), White Eagle General Partner, LLC ("WEGP") and Lamington Road Bermuda Limited) results were excluded from the Company's consolidated results from December 1, 2018 to August 16, 2019 , Emergent's 2019 results are not comparable with 2018. On September 16, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order and final decree closing the White Eagle Chapter 11 Case, and on November 25, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order and final decree closing both of the Lamington and WEGP chapter 11 cases. However pursuant to ASC 810, Consolidation, management took the position that given that all third-party claims had been satisfied in the case, consolidation of Lamington and WEGP as of August 17, 2019 was appropriate.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

As of the filing date, Emergent had approximately $22.2 million of cash and cash equivalents inclusive of certificates of deposit of $513,000.

On December 4, 2019 the Company entered into a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("Sun Life") pursuant to which 31 life insurance policies with face totaling $163.5 million issued by Sun Life were canceled in exchange for a lump sum payment of $36.1 million. With this settlement, the Company no longer owns any life insurance policies and hence no future obligation for premium payments.

On December 11, 2019 the Company redeemed $8.0 million principal amount of the 5.0% Convertible Notes in exchange for cash consideration of $4.8 million inclusive of unpaid interest.

Management Commentary

"With continuing ownership interest in a portfolio of 561 life insurance policies with a face value of $2.6 billion we are actively monitoring the current global health environment and trying to assess how the Covid-19 pandemic will impact the way we value and report our investment assets," commented Pat Curry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As of the end of the fourth quarter, the portfolio had an average insured age of 85.2 years old and we valued policies using a 7.1-year average life expectancy. Given the rapidly evolving nature of the current pandemic we could see some changes in the statistics we use to calculate expectancies that ultimately impact how we value our assets."

"With our legacy lender issues behind us, and more consistent cash flow, Emergent is well positioned to capitalize on the current market conditions and realize the value from our portfolio," Curry added. "Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we took action to further streamline our capital structure and reduce our debt. As part of this, we opportunistically redeemed and then cancelled $8.0 million principal amount of our outstanding 5.0% Convertible Notes. We will continue to explore opportunities to reduce expenses to maximize the value of our investments for all shareholders."

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Compared to Two Months Ended November 30, 2018

Income from continuing operations for the three month period ended November 30, 2019 (the "2019 Period") was $7.4 million compared to a loss of $(237.3) million for the two months period ended November 30, 2018 (the "2018 Period"). Income for the 2018 Period includes approximately $150.9 million in change in fair value of investment in deconsolidated subsidiaries. Additionally, income was significantly impacted by a negative change in fair value of life settlements as a result of changes made by the provider of life expectancy reports. This impact was approximately $124.0 million. Further, the Company discontinued its blending approach of life expectancy report, the resulting impact of discontinuing blending was approximately $23.1 million reduction in the fair value of its life settlements.

Income for the 2018 period mainly includes net gain of $5.2 million related to the maturity of two policies. There were no maturities for the consolidated entities for the 2019 Period.

Total expense from continuing operations for the 2019 Period was approximately $6.9 million compared to income of approximately $(66.1) million for the 2018 Period. Expense for the 2018 Period was offset by $75.1 million gain on the change in fair value of the White Eagle Revolving Credit Facility which was mainly attributable to the lengthening of the life expectancies furnished by 21st Services by 9% used to determine the value of the life insurance policies pledged as collateral for the facility. This impacted the value of the debt by approximately $66.7 million. This amount is shown as a reduction to expenses on the statement of operations for the period ended November 30, 2018.

Expense from continuing operations for the 2019 period includes interest expense of approximately $2.9 million comprising approximately $1.3 million on the 5% Convertible Notes and $1.6 million on the 8.5% Senior Secured Notes.

The following table provides a summary of the components of income from the Company's consolidated life settlements.

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Two Months Ended November 30, 2018 Consolidated Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows $ 44 $ 14,296 Premiums paid during period (45 ) (17,686 ) Change in life expectancy blend - (23,10 ) Change in life expectancy evaluation - (123,995 ) Change in discount rates - 52,179 Realized gain on maturities - 5,175 Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - 6,034 Change in fair value of life settlements $ (1 ) $ (87,097 )



The Company reported a net income from continuing operations of $(2.4) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share for the 2019 Period, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(170.6) million, or $(1.09) per diluted share for the 2018 Period.