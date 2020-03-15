Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility Group reacts to the current exceptional situation. From March 30, Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer in Mattighofen will respond to the current situation with an interruption in operation and production until April 10. This measure is triggered by a possible impending interruption in the supply chain from northern Italy. The availability of all models is guaranteed for the upcoming start of the season in the worldwide dealer network. The current development of the Corona crisis requires a daily reassessment of the situation. The published guidance for the financial year 2020 is thus canceled, the company stated.Pierer Mobility AG: weekly performance: -28.57%Lenzing: Despite a generally difficult demand environment for textile fibers and a drastic ...

