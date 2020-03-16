16.3.: Stefan Müller läutet die Opening Bell für Montag. Der DGWA-Chef weist darauf hin, dass eine temporäre Closing Bell sinnvoller wäre, viele Strukturen seien wegen Corona ausser Kraft: "Due to Corona most of the markets won't be able to secure "efficient markets" any longer since more and more traders, brokers and market makers remain home - same at the banks trading floors. Risk of market manipulation is rising substantially - also the watchdogs are hit by the virus!" 13.3.: Stefan Kraft läutet die Opening Bell für Freitag. Der Salzburger ÖSV-Star holte sich nach 2016/17 in der Saison 2019/20 nun zum 2. Mal den Gesamtweltcup der Skispringer http://www.oesv.at http://www.sportgeschichte.at 12.3.: Stefan Doboczky ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...